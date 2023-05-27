Premier League: Erling Haaland Crowned Player Of The Season At Manchester City

Erling Haaland Crowned Player Of The Season At Manchester City

Erling Haaland, the striker for Manchester City, was awarded the prestigious Player of the Season title in the Premier League.

Haaland made an impressive debut in the league, delivering a remarkable performance throughout the season.

The 22-year-old prodigy found the back of the net 36 times in 35 matches, surpassing the longstanding record of 34 goals in a single Premier League season held jointly by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for nearly 30 years.

In addition to his outstanding achievements, Erling Haaland also secured the Best Young Player accolade, making him the first player to win both awards in a single season.

Furthermore, he received the Player of the Season title from the public, solidifying his status as the top player in the league as chosen by the fans.

'I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season,' Haaland said.

'It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me,' he added.

Haaland faced tough competition from notable players such as De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, and Kieran Trippier.

However, he emerged victorious and claimed the prestigious awards. Looking ahead, Haaland will have an opportunity to increase his goal count in the Premier League as Manchester City travels to Brentford for their last match of the season on Sunday.

