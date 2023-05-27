Nutritionist Share Tips To Prevent Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is serious heat-related condition that can cause death or disability

It’s important to drink lots of water, consume fruits high in Vitamin C and A

Light cotton and loosely fitted clothes are also helpful to avoid heat

The risk of heat stroke is rising on a daily basis due to the sharp rise in summer temperatures. Heat stroke is a condition when the internal heat level control framework gets overheated and is out of hand. This for the most part occurs because of drawn out openness to intensity and nonattendance of cooling components. “The most serious heat-related condition is heat stroke, which, if not treated immediately, can result in death or permanent disability. She also gave a few health advices that people should follow to avoid heat stroke.

Very high internal heat level, a pulsating cerebral pain and queasiness are some yikes the side effects of intensity stroke. In this heat, it's best not to drink anything and to drink a lot of water.

Lettuce, cucumber and mint are a portion of the foot things that are an unquestionable necessity in the day to day diet.

Fruits with a lot of Vitamin C and A should be eaten because they help the body stay cool and quench thirst.

Coffee, fried foods, red meat, and alcohol should never be consumed.

Cinnamon and ghee should be used sparingly, and cool ingredients like kokum, raw mango, and yoghurt should be used instead.

Light cotton and freely fitted garments assist in keeping the gamble of intensity with stroking under control in summers.