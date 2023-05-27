Development Road to modernize Iraq's transport infrastructure and complete Grand Faw Port.

Iraq has initiated a project worth US$17 billion to connect a significant commodities port in the south of the country to the Turkish border through rail and road networks. The purpose of this ambitious endeavor is to revitalize Iraq's economy and position the country as a transit hub, reducing travel time between Asia and Europe and providing competition to the Suez Canal. The project, called the Development Road, is a transformative step for Iraq after years of war and crisis.

“The Development Road is not just a road to move goods or passengers. This road opens the door to development of vast areas of Iraq,” Farhan al-Fartousi, director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, said.

The Iraqi government has unveiled plans for a high-speed rail network, with trains capable of reaching speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour, as part of a US$17 billion project.

The project aims to modernize Iraq's transportation infrastructure by connecting the Grand Faw Port in the south to the Turkish border. It envisions not only the transportation of goods and passengers but also the inclusion of oil and gas pipelines.

The existing outdated transport network in Iraq will be overhauled with this ambitious initiative. The completion of the Grand Faw Port is already halfway done.

The project intends to revive historical passenger routes, such as the Baghdad to Berlin express, and facilitate tourism and pilgrimage to holy sites in Iraq and Mecca.

The announcement of the project was made at a conference to attract investment from Arab Gulf states, Syria, and Jordan.

The Iraqi government aims to leverage the period of relative stability in the country to undertake this transformational infrastructure endeavor. If work commences in early 2024, the project is expected to be completed by 2029.







