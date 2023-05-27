US Soldier Dies In Kuwait Rollover Accident At Age 20

The incident occurred at Camp Buehring, near the border of Iraq.

A 20-year-old American soldier, Spc. Jayson Reed Haven, from Aiken, South Carolina, lost his life in a non-combat rollover accident at Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

The incident occurred in a non-combat situation, and the exact details are still being investigated. The tragic event took place near the border of Iraq, and further information has not been disclosed at this time.

The soldier's death comes shortly before Memorial Day, a national holiday dedicated to remembering and honoring fallen military personnel.

'There are no words that can adequately express how deeply saddened I am at the loss of one of our own,' Maj. Gen. Van McCarty told Haven's hometown newspaper, the Aiken Standard. 'SPC Jayson R. Haven was more than just a member of the South Carolina National Guard; he was family.'

Spc. Jayson Reed Haven, a machine gunner serving with the South Carolina National Guard, tragically lost his life in the rollover accident in Kuwait. He had an impressive record of receiving multiple medals and awards for his service.

Haven was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, stationed in Charleston. He joined the U.S. Army in 2020 and was deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield, which aims to enhance defensive relationships in Southwest Asia.











