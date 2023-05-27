Huawei Y9 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Huawei Y9 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ display.
The Huawei Y9 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710 12nm processor, which is good for multitasking and daily use.
The Huawei Y9 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. The operating system of the phone is Android 8.1 (Oreo), EMUI 8.2.
The smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to store a decent amount of useful data.
The Huawei Y9 has a dual-camera arrangement on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature.
The device is available in three attractive colors: midnight black, sapphire blue, and aurora purple. A 4000 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan
The Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is Rs 33,999
Huawei Y9 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|EMUI 8.2
|Dimensions
|162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Charging 5V/2A 10W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
