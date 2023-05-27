language: English
Huawei Y9 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 27 May , 2023 09:38 PM

The Huawei Y9 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710 12nm processor, which is good for multitasking and daily use.

The Huawei Y9 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. The operating system of the phone is Android 8.1 (Oreo), EMUI 8.2.

The smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to store a decent amount of useful data.

The Huawei Y9 has a dual-camera arrangement on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature.

The device is available in three attractive colors: midnight black, sapphire blue, and aurora purple. A 4000 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is Rs 33,999

Huawei Y9 specifications

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo
UI EMUI 8.2
Dimensions 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight 173 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710
GPU Mali-G51 MP4
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB)
Camera Main Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Charging 5V/2A 10W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

