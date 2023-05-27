Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's Full Specs And Press Renders Leaked

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's detailed specifications and high-resolution press images have been revealed following a recent video leak.

After the recent video leak, detailed specifications of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, along with high-resolution press images featuring all three color variants, have been obtained.

The upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is set to feature a large 6.9-inch inner display with a high resolution of 2400x1080px and an impressive 165 Hz refresh rate, surpassing the size and speed of the Galaxy Z Flip4. Additionally, the device will have a 3.6-inch cover display with a resolution of 1066x1056px, offering a smooth viewing experience with its 165 Hz refresh rate, as indicated by the source.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which will be supported by 8 GB of RAM. Additionally, the device will provide ample storage space with its built-in 256 GB storage capacity.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with a 3,800 mAh battery, which can be charged quickly using the included 33W wired charger. Additionally, the device supports wireless charging, providing users with convenient and flexible charging options.

The Razr 40 Ultra features a 12MP wide-angle camera with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a stabilized lens, and a 32MP selfie camera.

The Razr 40 Ultra has dimensions of 170.8x74x7mm and weighs 189g. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.3, and is compatible with 5G networks.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available in three colors: Infinity Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. According to WinFuture, the price of the phone is estimated to be between €1,169 and €1,199.





