Oppo A53 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo A53 is now available on the market at a reasonable price. It's a mid-range smartphone with exceptional features.

It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back, comprising a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a depth lens with 2-megapixel capacity. For selfies, the Oppo A53 is equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A53 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Electric Black, Fancy Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Snapdragon 460 SoC GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

