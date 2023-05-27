Oppo A53 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Oppo A53 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- It has 4 GB of RAM AND 64 GB of internal storage.
- The Oppo A53 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset.
The Oppo A53 is now available on the market at a reasonable price. It's a mid-range smartphone with exceptional features.
It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.
The Oppo A53 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset, ensuring high-end performance for users.
It is equipped with 4 gigabytes of RAM, offering smooth multitasking capabilities.
The internal storage capacity of the device of 64 gigabytes, providing ample space to securely store data.
The smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back, comprising a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a depth lens with 2-megapixel capacity. For selfies, the Oppo A53 is equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
The Oppo A53 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
Oppo A53 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Electric Black, Fancy Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 460 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Hdr
- Oppo A53 price in Pakistan
- Pakistan
- Panorama
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,274,736[+17,947*]
DEATHS
6,882,708[+15*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,992[+12*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]