Samsung Galaxy A13 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Exynos 850 processor.
- The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD, FHD+ display.
- The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage,
The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device offers great features and is powered by an Exynos 850 (8nm) octa-core processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A13 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is a perfect display that gives a great multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13 and OneUI 5.1 operating systems.
The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light and capture high-quality pictures and videos when the lighting is just right.
The phone is available in four awesome colors: Samsung Galaxy A13 A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999.
Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 15W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
