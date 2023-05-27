Samsung Galaxy A23 Price In Pakistan & Features

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy A23 is now currently available on the market. The device is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 680 chipset, offering enhanced performance and speed.

It boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, ensuring a seamless and fast user experience.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, known for its exceptional visual quality.

Samsung has included 6 gigabytes of RAM in the Galaxy A23, which is commonly found in high-end smartphones and enhances multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the device offers a generous 128-gigabyte internal storage capacity, allowing users to store a significant amount of data for future use.

The smartphone is powered by a non-removable 5000 mAh battery that supports 25 W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 25W





