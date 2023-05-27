Samsung Galaxy A23 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
Samsung Galaxy A23 is now currently available on the market. The device is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 680 chipset, offering enhanced performance and speed.
It boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, ensuring a seamless and fast user experience.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, known for its exceptional visual quality.
Samsung has included 6 gigabytes of RAM in the Galaxy A23, which is commonly found in high-end smartphones and enhances multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the device offers a generous 128-gigabyte internal storage capacity, allowing users to store a significant amount of data for future use.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 is equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back.
The smartphone is powered by a non-removable 5000 mAh battery that supports 25 W of fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,499/-
Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 25W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
