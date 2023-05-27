Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a high-end smartphone which is currently available for sale on the market.
It boasts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
The phone is Powered by the Exynos 990 chipset, the Note 20 delivers exceptional performance and smooth multitasking capabilities.
It features a triple-camera system on the rear, consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This setup enables users to capture stunning photos and videos with great detail and clarity. On the front, there's a 10-megapixel selfie camera for high-quality self-portraits and video calls.
The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.5
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Grey, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72', PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55', PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, search Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, search Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|- Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 9W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
