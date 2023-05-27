language: English
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

27 May , 2023

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
  • It features a triple-camera system on the rear.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a high-end smartphone which is currently available for sale on the market.

It boasts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The phone is Powered by the Exynos 990 chipset, the Note 20 delivers exceptional performance and smooth multitasking capabilities.

It features a triple-camera system on the rear, consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This setup enables users to capture stunning photos and videos with great detail and clarity. On the front, there's a 10-megapixel selfie camera for high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS
UI OneUI 2.5
Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Mystic Grey, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPU Mali-G77 MP11
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72', PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55', PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, search Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, search Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh

- Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 9W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


