Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

It features a triple-camera system on the rear.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a high-end smartphone which is currently available for sale on the market.

It boasts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The phone is Powered by the Exynos 990 chipset, the Note 20 delivers exceptional performance and smooth multitasking capabilities.

It features a triple-camera system on the rear, consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This setup enables users to capture stunning photos and videos with great detail and clarity. On the front, there's a 10-megapixel selfie camera for high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.5 Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm Weight 192 g SIM Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM, (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Grey, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72', PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55', PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, search Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, search Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh

- Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 9W





