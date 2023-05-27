Vivo Y21a Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Vivo Y21A features a dual-camera setup on the back.
- It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
- The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery.
The Vivo Y21a is now available on the market at reasonable price. The powerful Mediatek Helio P22 (12 nm) chipset powers the device.
It has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, which ensures a smooth and quick user experience.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 720 x 1600 Pixels resolution.
It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is expandable with a microSD card.
The Y21A features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery that supports 18 W fast charging.
Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan
Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
Vivo Y21a specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Blue, Diamond Glow
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Vivo Y21a Specs
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,386,007[+17,533*]
DEATHS
6,883,526[+3*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,992[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]