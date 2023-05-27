language: English
Vivo Y21a Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y21a Price In Pakistan & Specs

27 May , 2023

Vivo Y21a Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • The Vivo Y21A features a dual-camera setup on the back.
  • It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The Vivo Y21a is now available on the market at reasonable price. The powerful Mediatek Helio P22 (12 nm) chipset powers the device.

It has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, which ensures a smooth and quick user experience.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 720 x 1600 Pixels resolution.

It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is expandable with a microSD card.

The Y21A features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Vivo Y21a specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI Funtouch OS 11.1
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight 182 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Midnight Blue, Diamond Glow
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


