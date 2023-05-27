Vivo Y36 Launched In 4G And 5G Variants

The Y36 comes in two versions: 4G and 5G, but only the 4G variant is currently listed on the official website for sale.

Vivo has unveiled its latest phone, the Y36, with its initial release taking place in Indonesia. This model follows the Y35, which was launched in August last year. Interestingly, the Y36 has been introduced in two versions, one supporting 4G and the other supporting 5G. However, only the 4G variant is currently listed on the official website for Indonesia.

The main distinctions between the two variants lie in the chipset used and the available color options. The 4G model is equipped with the Snapdragon 680 chipset and is offered in Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black colorways. On the other hand, the 5G version features MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 chipset and is available in Crystal Green and Mystic Black. Apart from these differences, the specifications remain the same.

The Vivo Y36 features a 6.64-inch 'Ultra O' LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels. It has a 50 MP main camera accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. The Y36 runs on Android 13 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 13. It has dimensions of 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm and weighs 202g.

The 4G version of the Y36 is priced at IDR 3,399,000, which is approximately $226 or €211 based on current exchange rates. The price and availability of the 5G version have not been disclosed yet. It remains uncertain when the Y36 will be released in other markets.