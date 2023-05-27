language: English
in the news
Hajra Yamin's Fashion Choice Stirs Controversy

Hajra Yamin's Fashion Choice Stirs Controversy

Web Desk 27 May , 2023 12:42 AM

Hajra Yamin, an exceptionally talented Pakistani actor, has gained recognition for her versatile performances in television, film, and theatre. Known for her portrayal of bold characters, she made her debut in the industry with the film 'Pinky Mem Saab' and subsequently appeared in several successful dramas. Among her notable projects are 'Teri Raza,' 'Jalan,' and 'Mohabbat Chor Di Maine,' where she captivated fans with her stellar performance as Komal. Hajra's acting prowess was further acknowledged through her critically acclaimed web series, 'Sevak.'

Hajra Yamin made a notable appearance as the showstopper at the Texpo Fashion Show, walking for designer Adnan Pardesi. She garnered attention by donning a unique denim Sari paired with extravagant silver jewelry. Several pictures of Hajra Yamin's striking look from the event have emerged.

Fans expressed their displeasure with the styling at the fashion show, describing it as dreadful, and they also expressed their dissatisfaction with Hajra and other participants' revealing attire. Some fans commented on the perceived hypocrisy of Pakistani actors and fashion celebrities who enjoy various freedoms yet complain about them. One fan wrote, “this is what we call jewelry nonsense”. Another one said, “her look reminds us of Bilbatori from Ainak Wala Jin”.

Fans expressed their concern, stating that such looks exude negative vibes and called for prayers for the guidance of those who embrace such fashion choices. Here are a few selected comments from fans expressing their thoughts on the matter.


