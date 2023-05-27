Kinza Hashmi Posts Reel With Indian Actor Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi and Kinza Hashmi have surprised fans with their entertaining collaboration.

Hashmi shared a clip from their project.

The partnership between an Indian and Pakistani artist garnered attention.

Indian television actor Karan Wahi and Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi have surprised fans with their entertaining collaboration, showcasing their fun-filled moments at work. Hashmi, known for her role in 'Tera Yahan Koi Nahin,' joined Wahi in a popular social media trend on Instagram, sparking a wave of excitement among social media users.

Hashmi further piqued the curiosity of her fans by hinting at an upcoming project with Wahi and urging them to 'stay tuned.' She shared a short clip from the set, asking her followers, 'What's better than having fun at work? Or making work fun?'

The unexpected partnership between an Indian and Pakistani artist garnered significant attention, with social media users eagerly awaiting the release of their project.









In her recent endeavors, Hashmi has appeared in several popular shows including 'Uraan,' 'Tum Se Kehna Tha,' 'Mohlatm,' 'Azmaish,' 'Dil Awaiz,' 'Wehemm,' 'Hook,' and 'Mere Ban Jao.'

Wahi, on the other hand, has been seen in various notable productions such as 'Hundred,' 'Home Dancer,' 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2,' 'Daawat-e-Ishq,' 'Have You Met You,' and 'Hate Story 4.'