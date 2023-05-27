11 Dead, 25 Injured After Avalanche In GB’s Astore Region

11 people were killed after being buried under the snow.

Rescue officials have recovered three bodies so far.

The nomads were coming to Astore from Azad Kashmir.

GILGIT: At least 11 people lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Astore district, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir said a control room has been set up in the district to facilitate rescue operations and recover people from under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot to recover people trapped under the snow. Army helicopter and a team of doctors, ambulance, and rescue teams reached to assist in the rescue operation.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan was grieved over the incident and instructed local authorities to initiate rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 officials said eleven people died in the avalanche while the bodies of three have been recovered. Rescue officials are facing immense difficulties due to the lack of cellular signals and the closure of roads.

Rescue officials said 25 people were injured after being buried under the avalanche. The injured are being shifted to DHQ Astore with the support of local people.

A local resident said the nomads from Kashmir were coming to Astore with their goods and livestock when the incident occurred.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives due to the avalanche in Astore.

The prime minister directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. He prayed for those who lost their lives and granting patience to the aggrieved families.

