33 Individuals Involved In May 9 Mayhem Shifted To Military Courts: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that only six out of nearly 500 cases filed after the May 9 vandalism are being processed to be tried under Army Act, rejecting the perception created by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that all of those arrested will face military courts.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the trial of 33 individuals involved in the May 9 mayhem had been shifted to the military courts. The minister informed that of the 33 individuals, 19 belonged to Punjab, while the remaining 14 were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

They were involved in attacking army installations during the protests that followed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, he added.

Addressing the concerns raised about the enforcement of the Military Act on civilians, he clarified that military would investigate the cases but not take cognizance of them.

He said that they would determine whether the Army Act or the Official Secrets Act applied in each situation.

He said the Official Secrets Act and the Military Act were applicable to the violation of every defense and military location.

He questioned that how and why the attack on Jinnah House, which was not just residence of military officials but a camp office of the Corps Commander and housed highly sensitive information and data, should be considered a political protest, adding it was the matter of national defence.

He said the matter came within the jurisdiction of the Military Act, which was enforced in 1952, as the miscreants took important items such as laptops that might contain sensitive data, and there were chances that this data and information might get into the hands of the county's enemies.

The minister said over 5,000 individuals were apprehended, with approximately 80% of them already had released on bail.

He added that out of the total arrests, 3,944 were made under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), while 88 cases were specifically registered under the same act.

The minister said Imran Khan had been engaged in divisive politics and spreading false narratives for last many years.







