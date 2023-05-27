Fawad Chaudhry Expected To Join Hands With Jehangir Tareen

Fawad Chaudhry held a telephonic contact with Jehangir Tareen.

He is expected to join hands with Tareen after quitting PTI.

Jehangir Tareen has announced to form a new political party.

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry is expected to play a key role in a political party set to be established by Jehangir Khan Tareen, BOL News reported citing sources.

3 Jehangir Tareen has announced to form a new political party. 3 Fawad Chaudhry held a telephonic contact with Jehangir Tareen. 3 He is expected to join hands with Tareen after quitting PTI.

According to reports, the former federal minister, who recently parted ways with Imran Khan’s PTI, had telephonic contact with Tareen and discussed his future political plan. He is expected to announce his decision in the coming days.

Sources revealed that Jahangir Tareen has once again become active in politics and has started holding consultations ahead of launching a new political party.

It has been revealed politicians who recently quit the PTI are in contact with Tareen. Sources added that Tareen recently met two key leaders, who recently quit the PTI, and held discussiona on joining the new party which has not been formally announced.

Sources revealed several former PTI leaders have expressed their willingness to join Tareen’s upcoming party. This includes Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan and a few leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also in contact with Tareen.

Fawad Chaudhry is expected to announce support for Jahangir Tareen in a few days. Tareen has also considered different names for the new party among former PTI leaders, sources added.

After remaining out of the spotlight, PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has decided to form a new national-level political party.

It has been known that PTI leaders who disassociated with party and several others from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have also contacted the former PTI leader. Tareen will be patron-in-chief of the party.

Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after being disqualified by the the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Despite the disqualification, Tareen remained part of the PTI and played a key role in wooing independent lawmakers to join the party after the 2018 elections.

After coming to power, the relationship between Tareen and Imran Khan tuned sour after which he sidelined from the party.

During the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in April last year, a group of PTI dissidents emerged that supported Tareen including Raja Riaz, Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry.

In January this year, it was reported that Aleem Khan and Tareen along with other PTI dissidents were planning to launch a new party.