Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi Quit PTI

Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail quits PTI

He announced to part ways with Imran Khan.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi also quit politics.

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail became the latest to quit the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI leader made the announcement while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club after being released from central jail in Karachi.

Imran Ismail said he made the decision after careful consideration over the few days in jail and being acquitted in cases registered against him.

He announced to resign from all party positions including additional secretary general and member of the core committee. “I am leaving PTI and resigning from all posts. I’m not sure if I will remain in politics,” he said.

Imran Ismail said he will continue to serve the nation. He thanked those who supported him over him and bid farewell to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan also condemned the incidents on May 9 and expressed solidarity with the armed forces. He said the sacrifices of soldiers can never be forgotten.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi ordered Imran Ismail’s release after a report by the police declared him innocent in case during the violent riots.

The investigation officer submitted a detailed report mentioning no solid evidence was found against Imran Ismail linking him with the protests. The court ordered the PTI leader’s release against submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Imran Ismail was arrested in the case pertaining to riots on Sharah-e-Faisal on May 9 triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi today announced quitting the PTI and politics.

In a video message, Ali Zaidi expressed his regret over the May 9 mayhem and announced his departure from politics and leaving his party positions immediately.

“I have already condemned the May 9 incidents. Whatever happened was wrong, and all those responsible should be brought to justice,” Zaidi said.

Ali Zaidi further said that he will continue to “work for Pakistan and bring investments from abroad” through his business ventures.