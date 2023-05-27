Former JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali Passes Away

Dr Seemin Jamali passed away in Karachi.

She served as Executive Director of JPMC.

She was daignosed with colon cancer in 2019.

KARACHI: Former Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Seemin Jamali has passed away.

His husband Dr. AR Jamali confirmed the report. Dr Seemin Jamali was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for chest and lung infection. Her condition was critical since yesterday and she passed away on Saturday.

Dr Seemin Jamali was diagnosed with colon cancer in November 2020. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since May 19 after her health deteriorated. She was shifted to ICU in critical condition and her body was placed on a BiPap due to lack of oxygen.

Dr Seemin Jamali was best known as the Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi.

She graduated MBBS from Nawabshah Medical College in 1986. She completed her house job at Civil Hospital Karachi in 1987.

In 1988, she joined service at Jinnah Hospital. She did her Masters in Primary Health Care from abroad. She did a postdoctoral fellowship in Emergency Care in the United States.

In 1995, she became incharge of the emergency department of JPMC In 2010, she became the Joint Executive Director of JPMC. She was pointed Executive Director JPMC in 2016.

Dr Jamali was recognized as a ‘global hero’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for her services during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

She had received numerous awards including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019 for her contribution to healthcare. In 2019 itself, Pakistan Army awarded her the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. She retired from Grade 21 on 19 August 2021 after serving in JiPMC for 33 years.