Imran Challenges Search Warrants For Zaman Park Residence

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has challenged in anti-terrorism court the search warrants for Zaman Park residence and requested it to cancel warrants.

The PTI chief on Saturday filed a petition in the ATC and nominated the state, Lahore commissioner, DIG operations Lahore, SSP operations Lahore, and others as respondents in the plea.

In his petition, Imran maintained that the law enforcement officials acquired the search warrants with malicious intent.

“It is most respectfully prayed that the search warrant relating to petitioner’s house situated at Zaman Park, Lahore may kindly be set-aside which lacks the requisite legal parameters for a valid warrant in the interest of justice and fair play,” he said in his plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police obtained the search warrant for Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence from the ATC on May 18.