Nawaz Sharif Rules Out Talks With Imran Khan

Nawaz Sharif rejected talks with Imran Khan

He said talks are only held with politicians, not terrorists.

PML-N has refused to hold negotiations with Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has seemingly rejected an offer by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold talks to end the political crisis.

3 PML-N has refused to hold negotiations with Imran Khan. 3 Nawaz Sharif rejected talks with Imran Khan 3 He said talks are only held with politicians, not terrorists.

The depleted PTI has constituted a negotiating team to hold talks with the government on the instructions of party chairman Imran Khan. The team, comprising Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aun Abbasi, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar, will be responsible for formulating a plan of action in relation to the elections and engaging with the government.

However, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has rejected Imran Khan’s bid to engage in talks with the government, saying that “discussions are done only with politicians”.

“There will be no talks with the group of terrorists and saboteurs who burn the memorials of martyrs, set the country on fire,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb ruled out negotiations with Imran Khan, stating talks could not be held with those who attacked the state, rather were awarded punishment.

The minister said Imran Khan was not appealing for negotiations, he was, in fact, seeking an “NRO”. Taking a jibe at Imran, she said the foreign agent who committed robbery on Rs 60 billion was to be brought to justice.

She ruled out talks with those who attacked sensitive installations and buildings which were symbols of national pride including General Headquarters, desecrated the memorials of martyrs, and were involved in vandalism.

She said talks cannot be held with those who poisoned the minds of the youth. She said that negotiations could not be held with the leaders of the criminals and terrorists.

She said while his party crumbled like a castle of sand, Imran was pleading for talks, recalling how electables were brought in planes to join the PTI. She opined that parties not formed on any political ideology were disintegrated like the PTI.

She said Imran Khan refused to negotiate with his political opponents on the economy, Kashmir and security issues. Imran was not ready to sit with the opposition parties on critical issues like corona pandemic and the FATF issue, she said.

She maintained that dialogue could not be held with those who set the country on fire, create chaos and anarchy, fills the minds of masses with hatred, and harbour armed groups.