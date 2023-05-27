Omar Ayub Khan Appointed PTI Secretary General

Omar Ayub Khan has been appointed PTI Secretary General.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan apporved Omar Ayub Khan.

The announcment came after Asad Umar stepped down from the post.

LAHORE: Omar Ayub Khan has been appointed as Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

3 The announcment came after Asad Umar stepped down from the post. 3 Omar Ayub Khan has been appointed PTI Secretary General. 3 PTI Chairman Imran Khan apporved Omar Ayub Khan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan issued a notification on the appointment of Omar Ayub Khan to the post and asked all office bearers, workers and members to cooperate with him in exercising his duties.

The decision came after PTI senior leader Asad Umar stepped down from the post and all party positions.

Omar Ayub Khan served as Additional Secretary General and temporarily served as Central Secretary General when Asad Umar was jailed in March this year.

Earlier his week, Police raided the house of Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad but he was not presented. His family claimed that police arrested three employees from the house.

Omar Ayub Khan joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in February 2018. He was re-elected to the National Assembly from Constituency NA-17 (Haripur) as a candidate of PTI in 2018 general election

On 11 September 2018, he was appointed Federal Minister for Power into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was also given charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and served as Minister of Economic Affairs.