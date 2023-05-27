Punjab Caretaker Govt Forms JIT To Probe Jinnah House Arson

SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi named as convener of JIT

JIT includes four other officers of provincial police force

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe vandalism and arson at Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9.

Punjab Home Department on Saturday issued a notification and appointed SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi as the convener of the JIT.

The JIT includes four other officers of the provincial police force, the notification stated.

Several PTI leaders and workers are reportedly involved in the attack on Jinnah House after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of their party Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

On Friday, Police arrested Rizwan Zia, son of Major (retired) Ziaul Hassan, who remained IGP Punjab and Sindh, in the Jinnah House attack case.

The arrest was made after geo fencing record of the Jinnah House attack case. Rizwan Zia, who is also the son-in-law of a former Pakistan Army officer, was rounded up for his involvement in the vandalism, and the ransacking of Jinnah House.