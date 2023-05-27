Quota System Exists In Its Worst Form Today, Says Kamal

Mustafa Kamal has said that quota system exists in its worst form in Sindh today.

The party like MQM came to politics to end this quota system

Mourns those responsible for Pakka Fort tragedy were not punished

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Mustafa Kamal has said that quota system exists in its worst form in Sindh today.

He expressed these views on the eve of anniversary of the 1990 Hyderabad Pucca Qila tragedy.

He recalled that the leaders of PPP introduced the quota system in Sindh, adding that the party like MQM came to politics to end this system.

He asserted that not a single drop of new water has been supplied to the city in the last fifteen years.

Kamal lamented, “Our water is being stolen and sold to us.”

He added that a single job is not being given to city youth.

He said that the MQM was observing the anniversary of the 1990 Hyderabad Pucca Qila tragedy as the PPP has unfortunately left its stain in the province of Sindh.

He recalled that the light and electricity of Pakka Fort was cut off and the police was sent to besiege it.

When the women went out to seek permission to buy milk for the children, the Sindh police opened straight fire on them, killing more than 28 children and women.

Kamal mourned that those responsible for Pakka Fort tragedy were not punished, adding, “Today, our race is being eliminated.