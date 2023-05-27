US Congresswoman Expresses Concern Over Human Rights Abuses In Pakistan

Sheila Jackson Lee expressed concern over the human rights situation in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Ms Jackson said she is concerned about the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan and reports about human rights abuses.

“As the founder and chair of the U.S. House’s Congressional Pakistan caucus, I am extremely concerned about the reports that are coming out of Pakistan of human rights abuses and the lack of protection for those who express peaceful opposition to the government,” she said.

“I am particularly concerned that the former head of state has been arrested multiple times and there appears to be no provisions for a just response to this apparent unfairness and to those who should,” she added.

Jackson said she will write to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken to ask them to insist on the ending of these human rights violations against the opposition and others.

Sheila Jackson Lee is the head of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus in US House of Representatives. She is considered a close friend of Pakistan and visited the country earlier this week.