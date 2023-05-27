Mike Tindall Shares His Frustrations Regarding His Seat At King Charles' Coronation

Mike Tindall had an advantageous seat for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla but had difficulty seeing the proceedings.

Mike Tindall had an advantageous seat for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, but he encountered an issue. In a recent episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, the former England rugby captain, who is married to Zara Tindall, the niece of the King, shared his experience of the crowning ceremony. He revealed that, despite being in a prime location, he couldn't see much of the proceedings.

Mike humorously expressed, 'You're in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of a wall that you can't see! You do have a front-row seat.' Although he was seated beside his wife's brother, Peter Phillips, and just one row behind Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, the true front-row seats were reserved for other prominent members of the royal family.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, occupied the sought-after front-row positions. As a result, Mike had a limited view and had to rely on TV screens mounted inside the historic abbey to catch glimpses of the coronation ceremony.

Mike Tindall described his incredible seating position during the coronation as both unbelievable and frustrating. Although he couldn't see everything directly, having a nearby TV helped him stay engaged with the events. He considered it a remarkable moment to witness such historical significance. The highlight of the day for him was the six and a half hours of military footmen in the Buckingham Palace backyard, who enthusiastically cheered for the King, leaving him with a sense of awe and excitement.

Once the church service concluded, Princess Anne, aged 72, had the privilege of riding on horseback behind the King and Queen in the majestic Gold State Coach, leading a procession of 6,000 armed services personnel to Buckingham Palace. This special tribute showcased the close and meaningful connection between Princess Anne's mother and King Charles. Zara shared with people before the coronation day that the tribute was a reflection of their strong bond.

'It's a hectic period for everyone, and Princess Anne and her brother have a strong bond, so it's a wonderful gesture,' expressed the 41-year-old professional equestrian.

Princess Anne took on her ceremonial responsibility as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting,' a prestigious position that originated in the 15th century. In this role, two officers, namely a gold stick and a silver stick, were appointed to stand near the monarch, ensuring their safety and protection from any potential harm.

'I hold the position of Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment, serving as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. Historically, Gold Stick was responsible for close protection duties. When I was asked if I would like to take on this role for the coronation, I gladly accepted,' Princess Anne shared with CBC News, discussing her significant role leading up to the event. 'And one advantage is that it solves my dress predicament,' she added with a light-hearted jest.