Prince William makes public appearances ahead of the Grenfell Tower fire anniversary.

The Prince visited Queens Park Rangers Football Stadium in London to learn about the club's community support.

The Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, 2017, claimed 72 lives and was the deadliest residential fire since World War II.

Ahead of the solemn anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, Prince William is making public appearances.

Prince William, aged 41, made a visit to Queens Park Rangers Football Stadium in London on Friday morning. The purpose of his visit was to gain a deeper understanding of the soccer club's efforts to support the community following the tragic fire incident.

3 The Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, 2017, claimed 72 lives and was the deadliest residential fire since World War II. 3 Prince William makes public appearances ahead of the Grenfell Tower fire anniversary. 3 The Prince visited Queens Park Rangers Football Stadium in London to learn about the club's community support.

The fire, which occurred on June 14, 2017, engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower in West London, resulting in the loss of 72 lives. This incident stands as the deadliest residential fire in Great Britain since World War II, as reported.

Located in close proximity to the former site of the tower, the soccer stadium is just a short distance away. The QPR Community Trust, the charitable division of the Queen Park Rangers team, has been offering assistance to the affected individuals since the tragic incident.

During his visit, Prince William engaged in discussions with the charity's CEO and retired soccer player Les Ferdinand, gaining insight into the immediate and ongoing support provided by the trust.

The Prince of Wales also met with community and youth workers funded by the trust. These workers provide mentorship, mental health support, and personal development services to those affected by the fire in the local area.

Prince William also engaged with survivors, bereaved family members, and local residents who have been involved in organizing or participating in special soccer matches like Game 4 Grenfell and the recent Grenfell Memorial Cup.

During these interactions, he listened to their experiences of how the tragedy impacted them, the positive influence of soccer in their lives, and their perspectives as the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire draws near.

Since 2005, Prince William has held the role of president of the Football Association, which oversees English soccer. He has been a strong advocate for the beneficial effects of sports, particularly in relation to mental health.

In the previous year, Prince William, accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton, attended a memorial service commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The royal couple displayed a somber demeanor throughout the service and paid their respects to the victims by laying wreaths and flowers.

Shortly after the 2017 disaster, Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth on a poignant visit to meet with survivors, families of the victims, and the courageous rescue workers who were impacted by the tragedy.