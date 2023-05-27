Russia Expels Hundreds Of German Civil Servants Amidst Growing Diplomatic Strains

Tit-for-tat expulsions escalate between the two countries.

Teachers from the Goethe Institute are also included in the expulsion order.

Those affected have until June 1st to leave the country.

In response to Germany's expulsion of Russian diplomats accused of intelligence service involvement, Moscow has ordered the expulsion of hundreds of German diplomats and state employees living and working in Russia.

They have been given a short notice to leave the country, marking the latest development in an escalating series of tit-for-tat expulsions. In April, Russia had previously expelled 20 German diplomats in retaliation for Germany's actions.

The recent expulsion order issued by Moscow includes German diplomats, state employees, and teachers affiliated with the Goethe Institute, a government-sponsored institution that provides German language courses and cultural exchange programs.

They have been instructed to depart from Russia by June 1st.