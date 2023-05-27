Russian Gunmaker Kalashnikov Modifies AK-12 Assault Rifle Based On Ukraine Combat Experience

Kalashnikov unveils upgraded AK-12 assault rifle influenced by Ukrainian conflict.

Initial batch of upgraded rifles delivered to gather feedback in the conflict zone.

Two-round burst mode excluded for simplicity and improved layout.

Kalashnikov, the firearms manufacturer, has revealed an enhanced version of the AK-12 assault rifle, incorporating modifications influenced by its deployment in the Ukrainian conflict.

Sergey Urzhumtsev, the Chief Designer at Kalashnikov Group, stated in an interview with Russian state media TASS that the upgrades were developed based on insights gathered from the weapon's utilization in the 'special operation,' a term commonly used to refer to Russia's unauthorized invasion of Ukraine.

Kalashnikov Group has delivered the initial batch of upgraded AK-12 assault rifles to the Ukrainian conflict zone to gather feedback.

The latest design excludes the two-round burst mode, as it was deemed inefficient and complicated the rifle's layout. Other modifications were implemented to enhance the rifle's ease of use.

The AK-12 features multiple mounting platforms for accessories such as sights, front handles, flashlights, laser designators, and devices for noiseless and flameless firing. It serves as the standard service assault rifle for Russian infantry and other units. The Russian military has been gradually equipping itself with AK-12 rifles since 2018.

Additionally, Kalashnikov Group announced the establishment of a drone-producing unit, consolidating their efforts in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles. The new unit will focus on ground-based drone launch, control capabilities, and other necessary components for effective UAV operations at the tactical level.







