North Korea Sentences Toddler To Life In Prison Camp For Bible Connection

Toddler and family sentenced to life in North Korean prison camp for possessing a Bible.

US State Department's report highlights executions of Christians in North Korea.

"Pigeon torture" used to inflict pain on believers in North Korea.

US State Department's International Religious Freedom Report discloses a distressing incident where a toddler, along with his entire family, was allegedly sentenced to life imprisonment in a North Korean prison camp due to their possession of a Bible in their home.

The report further highlights additional cases of severe repercussions, such as execution by firing squad, inflicted upon North Koreans for their Christian faith, including the tragic incident involving a woman and her grandchild in 2011.

According to the US State Department's International Religious Freedom Report, believers in North Korea endured a cruel form of torture known as 'pigeon torture.'

3 "Pigeon torture" used to inflict pain on believers in North Korea. 3 Toddler and family sentenced to life in North Korean prison camp for possessing a Bible. 3 US State Department's report highlights executions of Christians in North Korea.

This involved suspending individuals with their hands tied behind their backs, leaving them unable to sit or stand for extended periods. Victims described this torture as excruciatingly painful, ranking it among the most severe forms of torment.







