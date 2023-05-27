Passenger Claims 'Uncomfortable' Feeling Prompted Opening Of Asiana Plane Door: Investigation

Passenger opens door on Asiana plane in South Korea, citing discomfort and desire to exit quickly.

Panic onboard as door is opened at low altitude, leading to hospitalization of nine passengers.

Police seek arrest warrant for man violating aviation security laws.

The man, in his thirties, detained after expressing stress from recent job loss.

Police request arrest warrant for the man for violating aviation security laws. Video footage captures the moment before landing with the door open and wind rushing in.

Former cabin safety official notes that while rare, unauthorized opening of emergency exits has occurred on grounded planes.

South Korean Transport Ministry confirms that emergency exits can be opened at ground level due to similar pressure inside and outside the cabin.



