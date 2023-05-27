language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Passenger Claims 'Uncomfortable' Feeling Prompted Opening Of Asiana Plane Door: Investigation

Passenger Claims 'Uncomfortable' Feeling Prompted Opening Of Asiana Plane Door: Investigation

Web DeskAP - World 27 May , 2023 05:59 PM

Open In App
Passenger Claims 'Uncomfortable' Feeling Prompted Opening Of Asiana Plane Door: Investigation
  • Passenger opens door on Asiana plane in South Korea, citing discomfort and desire to exit quickly.
  • Panic onboard as door is opened at low altitude, leading to hospitalization of nine passengers.
  • Police seek arrest warrant for man violating aviation security laws.

Passenger Opens Asiana Plane Door Before Landing in South Korea, Citing Discomfort and Desire to Exit Quickly, Police Report.

The man, in his thirties, detained after expressing stress from recent job loss.

Passenger Causes Panic on Asiana Flight by Opening Door at Low Altitude, Leading to Hospitalization of Nine Passengers.

Police seek arrest warrant for man violating aviation security laws. 3

Police seek arrest warrant for man violating aviation security laws.

Passenger opens door on Asiana plane in South Korea, citing discomfort and desire to exit quickly. 3

Passenger opens door on Asiana plane in South Korea, citing discomfort and desire to exit quickly.

Panic onboard as door is opened at low altitude, leading to hospitalization of nine passengers. 3

Panic onboard as door is opened at low altitude, leading to hospitalization of nine passengers.

Police request arrest warrant for the man for violating aviation security laws. Video footage captures the moment before landing with the door open and wind rushing in.

Former cabin safety official notes that while rare, unauthorized opening of emergency exits has occurred on grounded planes.

South Korean Transport Ministry confirms that emergency exits can be opened at ground level due to similar pressure inside and outside the cabin.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

689,386,007[+17,533*]

DEATHS

6,883,526[+3*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,992[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story