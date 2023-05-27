Arshad Nadeem Clinches Gold At 34th National Games In Javelin Throw

Yasir Sultan secured the second-highest distance of 77.50m

Arshad now has his sights set on strong performances

Arshad Nadeem, an Olympian javelin thrower, emerged victorious and secured a Gold medal during the ongoing 34th National Games held at Ayub Stadium today.

Arshad demonstrated his excellence in the javelin throw event by achieving an impressive distance of 78.02m on his third attempt.

3 Arshad now has his sights set on strong performances 3 Arshad Nadeem Clinches Gold At 34th National Games In Javelin Throw 3 Yasir Sultan secured the second-highest distance of 77.50m

None of the other javelin throwers managed to surpass his remarkable throw. As a result, Arshad, who represents the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), claimed the Gold medal.

Yasir Sultan, a fellow athlete from the same country, secured the second-highest distance of 77.50m, earning himself the Silver medal. Meanwhile, Amad from the Army achieved a distance of 73.18m, resulting in him being awarded the Bronze medal for his third-best throw.

Arshad mentioned that he dedicated extensive effort and rigorous training to secure the top position.

'I came here to win nothing less than a Gold medal. I trained hard after undergoing shoulder injury,' he said.

'This Gold medal has given me immense confidence after recovering from shoulder injury. It was my first event after surgery,' he added.

Arshad suffered a shoulder injury during an international event in Iran earlier in 2021, but despite the setback, he managed to achieve his personal best throw of 86.38m at the time. Carrying the injury, he secured a fifth-place finish in both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the World Championship held in the US.

In the previous year, Arshad reached a significant milestone by achieving a remarkable throw of 90.18m in Birmingham, winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Shortly after, he continued his winning streak by securing another gold medal in the Islamic Games held in Turkey.

Arshad now has his sights set on strong performances in the upcoming World Championship, Asian Games, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

'I am going to Germany for training next month,' he shared. 'My all focus is on Paris Olympics 2024. Meanwhile, I will participate in World Championship and Asian Games. My focus is to win medals there too,' he concluded.