National Games: Pakistan Navy Dominates Sailing Event Securing Nine Gold Medals

Pakistan Navy Dominates Sailing Event Securing Nine Gold Medals

Pakistan Air Force and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly in the second position

Arshad encountered a shoulder injury during an international event

During the ongoing 34th National Games at PAF Yacht Club, Pakistan Navy emerged victorious in the Sailing event, securing nine Gold and two Bronze medals.

They were followed by Pakistan Air Force and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly in the second position, with each team earning two Gold, four Silver, and two Bronze medals.

Meanwhile, at Ayub Stadium in Quetta, the renowned javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem claimed a Gold medal. Arshad showcased his talent in the javelin throw event, achieving an impressive distance of 78.02m in his third attempt, surpassing the performances of all other competitors.

Consequently, Arshad Nadeem, who is competing on behalf of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), secured the Gold medal.

Yasir Sultan, another athlete from Pakistan, achieved the second-longest distance of 77.50m, earning himself the Silver medal. Amad from the Army claimed the Bronze medal with a throw of 73.18m, which ranked third overall.

Arshad expressed that he dedicated extensive efforts in his training to secure the top position.

'I came here to win nothing less than a Gold medal. I trained hard after undergoing shoulder injury,' he said.

'This Gold medal has given me immense confidence after recovering from shoulder injury. It was my first event after surgery,' he added.

Arshad encountered a shoulder injury during an international event held in Iran in early 2021, despite achieving his personal best throw of 86.38m during that competition. He continued to compete with the injury and secured fifth place in both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the World Championship in the United States.

In the previous year, Arshad reached a remarkable milestone by delivering his best-ever throw of 90.18m in Birmingham, earning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Shortly after, he also claimed gold in the Islamic Games held in Turkey a few days later.