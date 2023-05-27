Pakistani Snooker Star Bilal Passes Away From Cardiac Arrest

PBSF has officially confirmed Bilal's passing

He demonstrated his skill by winning National championship twice

Mohammad Bilal, the snooker player from Pakistan who achieved victory in the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Team Cup in 2019, sadly died on Friday night as a result of a cardiac arrest.

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSF) has officially confirmed Bilal's passing.

PBSF's chairman Alamgir Khan mourned the loss of talented snooker player. 'We are saddened on the passing away of Bilal,' he said in a statement. 'He served Pakistan with pride and honour and won many titles for the country. In this tough time, we are standing with his family,' he added.

The funeral of Bilal is scheduled to take place today following the Namaz-e-Zuhr prayer.

Bilal, together with his fellow snooker player Asjad Iqbal, emerged victorious in the IBSF World Team Cup held in Doha, Qatar in 2018. Additionally, during the ACBS Asian Tour in the same year, Bilal triumphed in the Snooker 10 red event.

In 2019, Bilal secured a Silver medal in the SAARC Snooker Championship held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Furthermore, he demonstrated his skill by winning the National championship twice, once in 2016 and again in 2019.

Achievements in Domestic Ranking Snooker Championship

2016: Winner of Jubilee Insurance 41st National Snooker Championship, runners up of 8th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship.

2018: Runner up of Jubilee Insurance 43rd National Snooker Championship.

2019: Winner of Jubilee Insurance 44th National Snooker Championship, semi finalist of Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship.

2020: Pre quarter finalist of Jubilee Insurance 45th National Snooker Championship, semi finalist of 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship.

Achievements in International Snooker Championship:

2016: Semi finalist in Snooker Six Red Event (Bronze Medal) of first Asian Billiard Sports Championship in Al-Fujairah, UAE

2017: Semi finalist (Bronze Medal) in 33rd Asian Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar, semi finalist in Snooker Six Red Event (Bronze Medal) in 5th Asian Team & 6th Six Red Snooker Championships in Kyrgyzstan, runner up in Snooker Team Event (Silver Medal) in 5th Asian Team & 6th Six Red Snooker Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

2018: Semi finalist (Bronze Medal) in 34th Asian Snooker Championship in Tabriz, Iran, runner up in Snooker Team Event (Silver Medal) 6th Asian Team & 7th Six Red Snooker Championships in Doha, Qatar, runner up in Snooker Six Red Event (Silver Medal) in 6th Asian Team & 7th Six Red Snooker Championships in Doha, Qatar, winner in Snooker 10 Red Event (Gold Medal) in 1st IBSF – ACBS Asian Tour in Doha, Qatar, semi finalist in Snooker 10 Red Event (Bronze Medal) in 2nd IBSF – ACBS Asian Tour in Jinan, China.

2019: semi finalist in Snooker Six Red Event (Bronze Medal) in 1st Qatar 6 Red World Cup in Doha, Qatar, winner (Gold Medal) in IBSF World Team Cup in Doha, Qatar, runner up (Silver Medal) in SAARC Snooker Championship in Dhaka, Bangladesh