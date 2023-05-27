Elon Musk's Brain Chip Company, Neuralink, Initiates Human Trials

Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink, has received FDA approval for its first human trials.

Neuralink expressed excitement about the approval, stating that it opens possibilities for their technology to help many people in the future.

Despite Musk's announcements since 2019, Neuralink only recently sought FDA approval, facing initial rejection due to concerns about their technology.

Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink, has received FDA approval for its first human trials. The approval is a significant milestone for the company, which aims to develop implantable brain-computer interfaces to potentially treat conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Neuralink had been working towards obtaining FDA approval for its human clinical trials, and this recent development marks an important step forward. In a tweet, Neuralink expressed their excitement and stated that the approval opens the door for their technology to potentially help many people in the future.

3 Despite Musk's announcements since 2019, Neuralink only recently sought FDA approval, facing initial rejection due to concerns about their technology. 3 Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink, has received FDA approval for its first human trials. 3 Neuralink expressed excitement about the approval, stating that it opens possibilities for their technology to help many people in the future.

While the company did not provide specific details about the study's objectives, they clarified that they are not currently recruiting participants but will release more information soon. The approval of these human trials signifies progress in Neuralink's mission to advance neurotechnology and explore its potential for improving human health and well-being.

We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!

This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our… — Neuralink (@neuralink) May 25, 2023









Elon Musk envisions that brain implants developed by Neuralink could potentially cure various conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia and even enable capabilities like web browsing and telepathy. His enthusiasm for the technology garnered significant media attention, and he expressed confidence in its safety by stating that he would be willing to have the implants placed in his own children.

Despite Musk's announcements since 2019 about Neuralink's plans for human trials, the company only recently sought FDA approval in early 2022. Unfortunately, according to reports from Reuters, the FDA initially rejected the application due to concerns raised about Neuralink's technology. These concerns highlighted the need for certain issues to be addressed before the agency could sanction human trials, as stated by employees familiar with the matter.

The FDA had raised concerns regarding the Neuralink device, including issues with the lithium battery, the potential migration of implant wires within the brain, and the safe extraction of the device without causing damage to brain tissue. These concerns led to investigations and scrutiny by federal agencies.

In May, US legislators called for an investigation into Neuralink, questioning whether the composition of an animal testing panel contributed to mishandled and rushed experiments.

Furthermore, the Department of Transportation is conducting a separate investigation into whether Neuralink illegally transported hazardous pathogens on chips extracted from monkey brains without proper containment measures.

Neuralink is also facing an investigation by the US Department of Agriculture's Office of Inspector General for potential violations related to animal welfare. This investigation is also examining the USDA's oversight of Neuralink's activities.