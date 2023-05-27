Nationwide Border System Issue Causes Major Delays At UK Airports

Significant delays at UK airports due to a nationwide problem with automated passport control gates.

Long queues and frustrated passengers reported at Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Heathrow deployed additional staff and collaborated with Border Force to address the queues.

Passengers arriving in the UK experienced significant delays upon landing at airports today due to a nationwide problem affecting the automated passport control gates used for scanning passports during arrival.

Social media images depicted lengthy queues with hundreds of people at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports, leading to frustrated passengers reporting wait times of several hours.

“We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the UK,” said a spokesperson for the British government’s interior ministry, which has oversight of border control.

3 Heathrow deployed additional staff and collaborated with Border Force to address the queues. 3 Significant delays at UK airports due to a nationwide problem with automated passport control gates. 3 Long queues and frustrated passengers reported at Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

“We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimise disruption for travellers,” they told.

Heathrow, the busiest airport in Britain, took steps to address the queues by deploying additional staff and collaborating with Border Force to resolve the issue.

While some international travelers are required to interact with a border control officer upon arrival, others, including British, EU, and US citizens, have the option to use the automated e-gates for passport scanning and entry.

However, due to the disruption, all passengers must go through manual checkpoints for processing. The timing of the problem is particularly inconvenient as it coincides with a busy travel period in Britain, with a spring bank holiday and a school half-term break approaching.

A passenger expressed frustration on Twitter, describing scenes of chaos and two-hour queues upon landing at Heathrow Airport.

British airlines and airports have encountered various disruptions over the past year, including strikes involving airport staff and Border Force workers, as well as flight cancellations due to staff shortages during the previous summer.







