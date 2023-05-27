Post Office Slammed For Racist Language In Official Guidance Towards Sub-Postmasters

Internal document reveals fraud investigators categorized suspects based on racial characteristics.

Over 700 sub-postmasters were unjustly prosecuted due to inaccurate information from a flawed system.

Horizon IT scandal labeled as the largest miscarriage of justice in UK history by experts.

The Post Office has issued an apology for employing racist language when referring to postmasters who were wrongly investigated as part of the Horizon IT scandal.

According to an internal document, fraud investigators were instructed to categorize suspects based on their racial characteristics.

During the period of 2008 to 2011, the published guidance instructed investigators to assign sub-postmasters under investigation a specific number based on their racial background.

The guidance contained numbered categories such as 'Chinese/Japanese types', 'Dark Skinned European Types', and 'Negroid Types'.

The usage of the term 'Negroid Types' is not only archaic but also offensive, harkening back to the colonial era of the 1800s, and it specifically refers to individuals of African descent.

According to a spokesperson from the Post Office, the document in question is considered a 'historical record.' However, they emphasized that the organization unequivocally does not tolerate racism in any manner and strongly condemned the use of 'abhorrent' language present in the document.

'We fully support investigations into Post Office's past wrongdoings and believe the Horizon IT Inquiry will help ensure today's Post Office has the confidence of its Postmasters and the communities it supports,' the spokesperson added. The document came to light through a freedom of information request made by an advocate supporting over 700 branch managers who faced prosecution between 1999 and 2015 on allegations of theft, fraud, and false accounting.






















