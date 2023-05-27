12-Year-Old Earns 5 College Degrees In The US

Clovis Hung, 12, sets record as youngest graduate at Fullerton College.

Inspired by previous record holder, Hung aimed to become the youngest graduate himself.

Earned five associate degrees and plans for a sixth.

Clovis Hung, a 12-year-old boy, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the youngest graduate at Fullerton College. Inspired by a 13-year-old who held the previous record, Hung set a goal to become the youngest graduate himself.

Surpassing his own expectations, Hung now holds five associate degrees, with plans to pursue a sixth degree next year. Hung's decision to enroll was fueled by a friendly competitive spirit.

Clovis Hung, accompanied by his fellow graduates, proudly participated in the Fullerton College graduation ceremony, donning a cap and gown.

Hung was honored with five associate of arts degrees, encompassing a range of subjects such as history, social sciences, social behavior and self-development, arts and human expression, and science and mathematics.

Demonstrating his relentless drive, Hung intends to pursue another degree in the coming year. Recognizing her son's exceptional self-motivation and goal-oriented nature, Hung's mother, Song Choi, made the decision to homeschool him in 2019, opting out of traditional public schooling.

'Clovis is super inquisitive, mature, diligent, self-disciplined, and highly motivated. He is also very curious and traditional public schools could not satisfy his curiosity, therefore, the best option was college,' Ms Choi said.

Clovis Hung took advantage of the 'special admit' program at Fullerton College, which allowed him to enroll in college courses while concurrently pursuing a homeschooling curriculum.

His mother, equipped with teaching and tutoring experience, carefully selected a curriculum that aligned with Hung's requirements, incorporating college-level courses into his education.

Talking about adjusting to new students, Biology Professor Kenneth Collins said, ' At first, I was a little worried about how he would relate to the other students given the age and developmental differences, however, those concerns were unfounded.

Clovis has been a great mixture of 'kid' and college student. He is mature enough that the other students take him seriously, but enough of a kid that they look after him like a younger brother and cheer him on.'

Initially, Clovis Hung felt some nervousness when entering new classrooms at the start of each semester. Commonly, the professors and classmates would inquire about his age, expressing surprise at his presence and displaying curiosity about his performance on quizzes and exams.

Nevertheless, as time went on, Hung demonstrated a dedicated approach to his studies, leading others to have confidence in his capabilities and determination to achieve excellent grades.















