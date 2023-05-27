Ancient Luxury Loo Holds Time Capsule Of Parasitic Secrets

Ancient Jerusalem mansion's 2,500-year-old toilet reveals alarming discoveries

Wealthy household suffered dysentery and fatal parasites despite sanitation focus

Earliest evidence of Giardia duodenalis found in the study

Scientists analyzing the fecal matter discovered in a newly-unearthed 2,500-year-old toilet from an ancient Jerusalem mansion believed to have belonged to a wealthy and influential family, have uncovered distressing findings.

The comprehensive examination revealed that this elite household was afflicted with fatal parasites.

The presence of a lavatory seat and a well-designed cesspit suggests that sanitation was a priority for the inhabitants during the Iron Age.

However, it appears that they were still vulnerable to prevalent health issues of the time, such as dysentery.

The investigation specifically identified the earliest known evidence of Giardia duodenalis, a disease-causing parasite associated with dysentery. This condition typically affected children, leading to symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and weight loss, potentially hindering their growth and overall development.

“Dysentery is spread by feces contaminating drinking water or food, and we suspected it could have been a big problem in early cities of the ancient Near East due to over-crowding, heat and flies, and limited water available in the summer,” said Dr. Piers Mitchell.

The lead author of the study, Mitchell, recently published their findings in the scientific journal Parasitology on Thursday, May 25. Mitchell is an honorary fellow affiliated with the Department of Archaeology at the University of Cambridge.

The limestone slab, discovered in two separate locations, featured a specific gap for defecation and an additional opening designed for male urination.

In a previous investigation conducted in 2019, researchers had already identified the presence of eggs from four types of intestinal parasites (tapeworm, pinworm, roundworm, and whipworm) in the sediment of the cesspit.

The focus of the new study was on the identification of microorganisms responsible for causing dysentery, which proved to be more challenging to detect.

“While they did have toilets with cesspits across the region by the Iron Age, they were relatively rare and often only made for the elite,” the study noted.

“Towns were not planned and built with a sewerage network, flushing toilets had yet to be invented and the population had no understanding of the existence of microorganisms and how they can be spread.”



