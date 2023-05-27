Astonishing Rescue: Fearless Man Jumps Into Icy Lake, Saves Drowning Dog

Play

Brave man saves drowning dog in icy lake

Instagram user originally shares the footage in February

Jason Skidgel re-shares video, overwhelmed by love from netizens

A man displayed immense bravery as he plunged into frigid waters to rescue a drowning dog.

Undeterred by the icy temperatures, he fearlessly leaped into the water upon witnessing the canine's distress.

The remarkable act of kindness was captured on video and subsequently shared on Instagram, evoking a heartwarming response from viewers who were deeply touched by the rescue footage.

Instagram user Holly Morphew originally captured the video and shared it back in February. “Yesterday my friend and I went for a walk around Sloan’s Lake. We saw a dog take off from the opposite side of the lake full speed ahead chasing geese. We watched in horror knowing the ice would soon run out. It did, and the dog went down into the lake. It struggled for a long time as we helplessly looked on, praying it could break enough ice to get to the shore. But it was getting tired and we could see the struggle wasn’t going to last much longer. We called 911 and the fire department was on its way. We weren’t sure their rescue would be fast enough. Then, a #hero took off his clothes and went in to save them. I am so happy to say he did, and both he and the dog were ok. This man saved a dog’s life yesterday and for that, I am so thankful. Thank you to those who act #selflessly. He did risk his life to save another,” she wrote.

Jason Skidgel, the hero of the story, has once again captured the attention of viewers by re-sharing the video on his personal Instagram page. Expressing his gratitude, he shared that he is overwhelmed by the tremendous love he has received from netizens.

In the remarkable footage, Skidgel can be seen bravely maneuvering through a partially frozen lake to reach a struggling dog, while onlookers cheer them on.

After a determined swim, he successfully reaches the dog and secures it. With unwavering determination, Skidgel brings the pooch back to safety.

Since its recent sharing two days ago, the video has garnered nearly 8.1 million views, with the numbers rapidly increasing.

Additionally, the post has received over 35,000 likes. People have flooded the comments section with a variety of reactions to the heartwarming clip.

“A true hero doesn’t wear capes. Only the best things to come for you!” praised an Instagram user. “This is amazing!!!! Thank you so much!!!” added another. “This is awesome man. Big thank you from humanity,” joined a third. “Such a brave, selfless, and compassionate act. I don't know this young man, but my heart swells with pride for him. BRAVO,” wrote a fourth.



