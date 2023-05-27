Bald And Beautiful: Friends Go Bald To Back Teen Battling Cancer

Play

Teenagers shave heads to support girl battling cancer

Heartwarming moment captured on video and shared online

Over 17,000 views and nearly 500 likes since May 25 upload

A group of teenagers, in a touching act of friendship, decided to shave their heads as a show of support for a girl who is bravely fighting cancer.

The heartwarming moment when the girl saw her friends' gesture was captured on camera and shared online.

Since its posting, the video has deeply moved viewers and evoked strong emotions.

The video is posted on the official Twitter handle of the Goodnews Movement. “NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: A teen fighting cancer is surprised by her group of friends when they show up at her house after shaving their heads in an act of solidarity. If you have friends, you have everything!” they wrote as they shared the video.

At the beginning of the video, we witness an emotionally charged moment as the girl peers through a door and discovers her friends standing in front of her, all with their heads shaved.

As the video unfolds, her face lights up with a beaming smile, and she lovingly wipes away her tears while gazing at her supportive friends.

Since its upload on May 25, the video has garnered an impressive number of views, surpassing 17,000.

Furthermore, it has received nearly 500 likes. Viewers have expressed their sentiments through a range of comments in response to this heartwarming footage.

“So sweet and lovely. You will never walk alone when you have friends like these. You are all amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Glad to see young people standing up in solidarity with their friends. The more we stand together, the lighter the burden. Keep up the good work,” added another. Many posted heart emoticons to show their reactions.



