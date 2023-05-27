Bear-ly Believable! Hungry Bear Devours 60+ Cupcakes In US Bakery Binge

A hungry black bear surprises employees at Taste by Spellbound bakery.

Bear storms into the bakery's garage while workers were loading cakes into a van.

Bear indulges in 60 cupcakes before calmly leaving.

In Avon, Connecticut, a famished black bear surprised employees at Taste by Spellbound bakery by storming into their garage.

Startled workers were in the midst of loading cakes into a delivery van when the bear made its appearance.

Seizing the opportunity, the bear helped itself to a whopping 60 cupcakes before casually departing.

The incident sheds light on the significant black bear population in Connecticut, estimated to be between 1,000 and 1,200, with reported sightings in 158 of the state's 169 towns and cities last year, as stated by the state environmental agency.

“Okay. Here’s the real story. We have a loading garage in the back of our Avon shop for our Transit. Maureen was loading it with the last items before I was to leave. She was on the West Hartford side of the van, looked up, and saw a bear staring at her from the South Windsor side. All of a sudden we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling ‘There’s a bear in the garage!’ She ran into the kitchen as fast as she could and slammed the door that goes into the loading area and held it tight. The bear then MOVED one of our fridges in front of the door. We all were stunned for a second trying to figure out what to do while she held the door shut. I immediately called 911. Lisa then had a brilliant idea to go out the front and get in her car to drive around back and she started beeping her horn like a crazy person. She finally got him out and Maureen ran to the garage to close it as fast as she could,” she wrote.

“The cops showed up and our landlord has been working with DEEP. The bear destroyed 60 cupcakes and a bunch of coconut cakes.

And that folks, is the bear story. I’m so thankful Maureen was safe and wasn't hurt, as well as the rest of the team.

We do not have video or pictures - that was the last thing on our mind,” she added.

Since its initial posting just one day ago, the share has amassed over 1,200 likes and has sparked a wide range of reactions from people.

“Glad you guys are ok - let’s hope this bear isn’t a gossip!” joked an Instagram user. “Bear necessities,” joined another. “That is SO scary!! So glad everyone’s ok,” added a third. “Holy macaroni!!!!! Pretty scary!!! And now....the bear knows where the goods are!!!!!!” wrote a fourth.



