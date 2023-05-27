language: English
Bizarre Worm-Like Creature Terrorizes Locals: Watch The Chilling Video

Web Desk 27 May , 2023 08:10 PM

  • Viral video of a worm-like creature crawling sends shivers down spines
  • Originally shared on TikTok, gains widespread attention on Twitter
  • Unsettling footage shows creature with multiple tiny legs moving eerily

A hair-raising video of a worm-like creature slithering around has sent shudders down the spines of countless individuals.

Originally shared on TikTok, the unsettling footage gained widespread attention after being re-posted on Twitter.

In the video, a peculiar creature with multiple tiny legs can be seen moving eerily.

Accompanied by the caption, 'What is this mysterious creature?', the unsettling nature of the video has elicited a variety of reactions from viewers.

Since its upload on May 25, the video has rapidly gained viral status, accumulating nearly 9.1 million views and counting.

The post has also garnered significant engagement in the form of likes and comments, further contributing to its popularity.

Brace yourself, as this spine-chilling video may leave you thoroughly unnerved.

“I wouldn’t spend time trying to figure it out,” posted a Twitter user. “Me leaving to go to a planet where that doesn’t exist,” shared another. “That thing is straight out of the Upside Down,” expressed a third, referencing a fictional place from the show Stranger Things. “Something Stranger Things related,” commented a fourth. “A reason to move,” wrote a fifth.

“That thing is straight out of the Upside Down,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video of a worm-like creature.


