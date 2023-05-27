Bread Brilliance: Artist Transforms Leftovers Into Illuminating Masterpiece

Play

Artist Yukiko Morita stuns viewers with video showcasing her creative talent.

Morita turns leftover bread into functional lamps through her brand Pampshade.

Instagram video demonstrates Morita's meticulous process of preventing mold and installing lights.

People have been left amazed by a video showcasing the extraordinary creativity of an artist.

3 Instagram video demonstrates Morita's meticulous process of preventing mold and installing lights. 3 Artist Yukiko Morita stuns viewers with video showcasing her creative talent. 3 Morita turns leftover bread into functional lamps through her brand Pampshade.

The footage captures the incredible transformation of a loaf of bread into a fully functional lamp, skillfully executed by Yukiko Morita, a talented baker from Japan.

Morita's innovative concept has led her to establish a brand called Pampshade, where she turns leftover bread from her bakery into stunning lamps.

She recently shared a video on Instagram, demonstrating her craft. In the clip, she meticulously inspects a piece of bread and employs various techniques to prevent the growth of mold before proceeding to install lights within the bread, resulting in a unique and functional lamp.

The video has garnered widespread astonishment, with many viewers expressing their awe in the comments section.

“Masterpiece,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” praised another. “I love this,” joined a third.

Yukiko Morita’s brand also has a YouTube channel and its bio explains where the company got its name. “We're based in Japan. We call our bread lamps, ‘Pampshades.’ It's a play on words. The Japanese word for bread is ‘pan’, so, 'pan' + ‘lampshade’ = ‘Pampshade!',” it reads. “Lampshades are made from real bread that has been carefully hollowed out and preserved with an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal coating. While Pampshades look delicious, they are not edible,” the bio further explains.



