Grill Master Reveals Game-Changing Hacks For Juicy BBQ Delights

Prepare your tongs because it's time to enhance your BBQ skills. Head Chef Stevie Cheape has shared valuable insights on how many of us have been grilling incorrectly all this time.

He has also provided some useful hacks to help us barbecue properly. With BBQ season just around the corner, grilling enthusiasts will be gathering to light up their charcoal and serve a scrumptious feast.

However, not everyone possesses the expertise in outdoor grilling, even those who consider themselves the Gordon Ramsay of BBQ.

Fortunately, an expert has stepped forward to unveil the common mistakes made by even seasoned grillers and offer guidance to rectify them. So, don't worry if you've been grilling incorrectly because help is on the way.

Stevie Cheape, Head Chef at Campbells Prime Meat explained: “Food, friends, and sun are what barbecues are all about, and there’s just something so satisfying about that!

'What makes them truly special is that you don't need to be an expert to master the art of the grill.

'While barbecuing may seem simple, avoiding a few mistakes can turn a good experience into an exceptional one.”

In anticipation of National BBQ Week (May 29th - June 4th), Stevie has unveiled the five most significant mistakes people make while BBQing and provided advice on how to steer clear of them.

1. Not cleaning and oiling the grates

It's crucial not to forget or neglect cleaning the grates after using the BBQ. Failure to do so can make future usage more difficult and result in food sticking and unpleasant flavors. Unclean grills can also transfer harmful bacteria to your food, leading to potential illness. To prevent these issues, it's important to clean the grill after each use. Additionally, lightly oiling the grates with high smoke point oils like a rapeseed or vegetable oil can minimize food sticking.

2. Overcrowding the grill

Avoid overcrowding the BBQ, even if you have many guests or a big appetite. Putting too much food on the grill at once can result in uneven cooking and the risk of steaming rather than properly cooking the burgers. To ensure the best results, it is recommended to grill in batches, allowing each batch to cook evenly and thoroughly.

3. Too much flipping and pressing

Resist the temptation to constantly flip and press the burgers while grilling. Excessive flipping and pressing can hinder crust formation and result in the loss of flavorful juices. Instead, allow the meat to cook undisturbed for a few minutes on each side and use a meat thermometer to achieve the desired level of doneness.

4. Neglecting vegetables and fruits

Don't overlook the importance of grilling vegetables on the BBQ. Vegetables like corn on the cob, peppers, courgettes, and artichokes can be grilled to add delicious flavor to your meal. Additionally, grilling fruits such as pineapples, peaches, and watermelon can enhance their natural sweetness, making them a delightful dessert option.

5. Forgetting to rest the meat

Don't forget to let the meat rest after grilling. Allowing the meat to rest for 4-5 minutes after removing it from the grill, covered in foil, allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat, resulting in a more flavorful and tender final product. By following this step, you'll impress your friends and family with your enhanced grilling skills!



