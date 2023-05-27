Innocence Unveiled: Witch Suspects Cleared Of Devilish Ties

Connecticut senators vote 33-1 to declare innocence of accused witches

CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project successfully clears names of ancestors

House of Representatives approves resolution 121-30

For years, history enthusiasts and descendants of individuals who were accused of witchcraft, with 11 of them being executed, have been engaged in a persistent battle to obtain exoneration for their ancestors.

Their endeavors finally reached a significant milestone as Connecticut senators voted overwhelmingly, with a 33-1 majority, in favor of a resolution that officially declares the innocence of these accused individuals.

This achievement represents the culmination of extensive efforts led by a group known as the CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project.

Recently, some descendants discovered their familial connection to the accused witches through genealogy testing, prompting them to actively advocate for the state's General Assembly to formally clear their ancestors' names.

“People can say we’re wasting our time this afternoon, maybe we could be doing other things,” said Republican state Senator John Kissel, acknowledging early criticism of the legislative effort.

“But I think it’s a small step to acknowledge our history and move forward together, Democrat, Republican, men, and women into a brighter future.”

The resolution, which provides the names of the nine women and two men who were executed, along with the one woman who received a reprieve after being convicted, has already been approved by the House of Representatives with a vote of 121-30.

As a resolution, it does not necessitate the governor's signature.

On Thursday, Republican state senator Rob Sampson was the sole dissenting vote.

He expressed his belief that it was misguided and immature to imply that 'we have the authority to determine what was right or wrong during historical periods about which we possess no direct understanding.'

'And I don’t want to see anyone try and put a stain on the country that I love.”

Supporters of the resolution emphasized the significance of increasing public awareness regarding the witch trials that took place in Connecticut, which transpired several decades before the well-known Salem witch trials in Massachusetts.

“It’s important to right the wrongs of the past so we learn from them and move on and not repeat those mistakes,” said Joshua Hutchinson, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, who traced his ancestry to accused witches in Salem and is the host of the Thou Shalt Not Suffer: The Witch Trial Podcast.

Senator Saud Anwar, a Democrat who championed the resolution on behalf of a constituent who discovered their ancestry as a descendant of a witch accuser, stated that lawmakers were presented with testimonies during the public hearing, shedding light on ongoing witch trials occurring worldwide, including in African nations.

These revelations emphasized the importance of raising awareness and directing attention towards this issue.

“It’s relevant, even to this time as well,” he said.

Alse Young, the first person documented to have been executed for witchcraft in the American colonies, met her fate at the gallows in Connecticut. The Windsor town clerk recorded her death on May 26, 1647, in a diary entry simply stating: 'Alse Young was hanged.'



