Not All That Glitters: Dark Side Of Dating A Millionaire

Instagram user Linda Andrade, whose bio says she is “The Dubai housewife” and a “Luxury influencer”, shared the video. The video opens to show a text overlay that reads, “Worst things about being with a millionaire.” The clip then goes on to show different situations that she says are troublesome for her.

“Stop complaining, give me your life if you don't want it,” expressed an Instagram user. “She made me realize that I'm poor in every language possible in this universe,” joked another. “Only problems I need in my life,” joined a third. “The nasty comments are amazing here! It only proves how much these people wished they had your life! Keep doing you boo!!” commented a fourth. “Must be hard, let's switch,” wrote a fifth.

According to the New York Post, Linda Andrade, an entrepreneur, launched her business at the young age of 16. She later married Ricky Andrade, a Dubai-based Forex and Crypto trader, when she was 19 years old.