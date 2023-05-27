Tears Of Joy: RJ Overwhelmed By Man's Inspiring Use Of Prize Money

Play

Emotional exchange between RJ and elderly caller stirs deep emotions

RJ Hattie Pearson tearfully reacts to caller's noble intentions

Caller expresses desire to buy gravestone for late wife

A heartwarming exchange between a radio jockey (RJ) and an elderly caller has stirred deep emotions among viewers.

The poignant moment was captured on camera, revealing the RJ's tearful reaction upon discovering the noble intentions of the man, who shared his plans if he were to win a specific amount of prize money on her show.

Hits Radio shared thevideo on their officialTwitter handle that shows RJ Hattie Pearson’s emotional reaction. The video shows Pearson asking the caller, “What would you do with the money?” In reply, the elderly man says, “I would buy a gravestone for my late wife’s grave.”

The emotional conversation continued as the elderly caller shared his struggle as a pensioner to afford a gravestone for his late wife, a burden he carried for the past six years.

However, the mood shifted when the radio host, Pearson, revealed that he was the fortunate winner of £105,000.

Overwhelmed by the news, the man's voice quivered with gratitude as he expressed his heartfelt thanks.

The video concluded with Pearson admitting that the man's story had deeply moved her, evident in her struggle to contain her tears throughout the exchange.

The impact of the conversation was not limited to Pearson alone, as numerous viewers flooded the comments section of the post, sharing their emotional reactions to the touching video.

“I was sobbing like a baby listening to that when working this afternoon,” shared a Twitter user. “This was lovely. I was sitting, listening in the car and I was over the moon when John won the money,” joined another. “Ooooh such a good win well done,” added a third. “How beautiful is that,” wrote a fourth.



