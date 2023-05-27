WhatsApp Gets A 'modern Look' With This New Feature

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is working on a new feature to improve its application and enhance user experience.

An upcoming update will introduce a translucent effect to the tab bar in WhatsApp, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

Earlier reports mentioned WhatsApp's plan to redesign the interface with rounded corners and small margins.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is once again working on a new feature to improve its application and enhance the user experience.

3 Earlier reports mentioned WhatsApp's plan to redesign the interface with rounded corners and small margins. 3 WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is working on a new feature to improve its application and enhance user experience. 3 An upcoming update will introduce a translucent effect to the tab bar in WhatsApp, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

In an upcoming update, WhatsApp plans to introduce a translucent effect to the tab bar, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

The translucent effect feature, which is still in development, is not yet accessible to beta testers of WhatsApp.

Earlier reports indicated that WhatsApp intended to introduce a redesigned interface, featuring rounded corners and small margins around the edges in various sections.

In addition to the mentioned design changes, WhatsApp is also implementing a new update to its interface, namely the translucent effect. This update aims to give the application a visually pleasing and modern appearance.

Although WhatsApp had previously removed the translucent effect, the focus this time is on implementing it specifically for the tab bar. This enhancement is expected to bring a touch of elegance to the overall interface.

