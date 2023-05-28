Windows XP Activation System Has Been Cracked After 20 Years

Bypassing Windows XP's activation scheme has been relatively easy for those with time, desperation, or flexible ethics.

Bypassing Windows XP's activation scheme has always been relatively easy for those with enough time, desperation, or flexible ethics.

Despite its widespread unpopularity, the encrypted algorithm used for XP activation has never been completely cracked, especially without an internet connection.

However, in the present era, where Windows XP has become largely outdated, a solution has emerged and has been quietly spreading across web forums for several months.

In a blog post titled 'Windows XP Activation: Game Over' on tinyapps.org, which was first reported by The Register, the recent journey of individuals trying to activate Windows XP is documented. It highlights the efforts made more than 20 years after its release, nine years after its end of life, and notably, several years after Microsoft shut down its online activation servers or made changes to certificates.

How it works

A small program called xp_activate32.exe, with a size of just 18,432 bytes (its hash can be found in tinyapps' blog post), performs an interesting task. It takes the code obtained from Windows XP's phone activation and converts it into a valid activation key called the Confirmation ID.

What makes this process remarkable is that it works completely offline. Furthermore, the activation remains valid even if the system is wiped or reinstalled. Surprisingly, it seems to generate the same key that Microsoft would provide for your computer.

Why Previous Tools Weren’t the Same

Before the release of this offline program, there were several tools available that could generate keys recognized by Windows XP. However, these tools were often software hacks or decryption tools that relied on brute-force techniques. While they could work locally, they couldn't pass validation with Microsoft (although this holds limited significance now).

Another notable tool, WindowsXPKg, was hosted on Microsoft's GitHub servers and had the ability to generate keys. However, it seems that the external server necessary for its operation is currently not functional as of the time of writing.

Fortunately, most people will not need to rely on this tool, which is a positive development. There are plenty of fully functional Windows XP images available that can be safely used within a virtual machine. These images can be found in various places, including Microsoft's Windows XP Mode, designed specifically for Windows 7.

Installing an outdated and unsupported version of Windows XP on a device connected to the modern internet is an intentional and potentially harmful act.

While we can acknowledge the achievement of cracking the XP activation system as a significant intellectual triumph, we should also consider the potential risks and consequences. At the same time, it's important to remember and empathize with those who still depend on XP due to hardware limitations.